EGH first dist to get PRIME Hub

TURA, Nov 30: East Garo Hills on Monday became the first district to get a PRIME Hub with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announcing that the state government will launch as many as 50 more similar hubs across the state in the next few years which will cater to the needs of skill-based education.

Conrad said this during the launch of the first PRIME hub of the state at Songsak’s Fables Spark Hills in East Garo Hills.

Managed by the missionary social organisation NGO BAKDIL, the chief minister informed the gathering that PRIME Hub is an initiative of the government to ensure skill-based learning to the youths of the state.

Conrad said that through PRIME Hub, the government will accord thrust on promoting entrepreneurship and act as a facilitator to ensure that different activities are linked to opportunities as access to market and credit facilities are provided to set up enterprises.

“It is a challenge for the government to create educational facilities, skilling institutes linked to job opportunities. However, we have prioritised this sector and PRIME Hub is one such initiative of the government to enable our youths to get access to different income-generating opportunities,” the chief minister said.

The objective of PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprise) is to make entrepreneurship a preferred career choice for the youths of the state through the creation of a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that enables easy availability of credit, relevant technology, skilling and mentoring support, and access to high leverage markets.

The chief minister also lauded the efforts of BAKDIL NGO for empowering self-help groups and creating livelihood opportunities in over 2,500 villages across Garo Hills.