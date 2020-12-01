Min bats for human-wildlife coexistence

SHILLONG, Nov 30: A day after a 40-year-old man was grievously injured after being attacked by a black bear in Pungweikyian village in Pynursla, Forest & Environment Minister, James K Sangma on Monday has expressed concern over the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict.

The minister while taking cognizance of the incident stressed on the need to find a balance between humans and animals to have mutual respect and to learn how to peacefully coexist.

Lamenting that the animal habitat is decreasing while human population is growing, he admitted that

it is a big challenge not just in Meghalaya but all over the world.

) When asked about the compensation, the minister said that the department is examining the matter related to the release of compensation to the victim.