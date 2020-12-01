Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary takes over as BRO chief

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary on Tuesday took over as the 27th Director General of Border Roads Organisation.

The officer was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers on December 17, 1983 and has attended all the prestigious courses of the Indian Army, including the Staff Course at Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow, and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He is also an M-Tech (Structures) from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Chaudhary has held various staff, instructional and command positions in the past. Some of his important appointments include Command of an Independent Field Coy, Engineer Unit and Command of an Engineer Brigade.

He has also tenanted the appointment of Chief Engineer Southern Command. He was responsible for conceptualising and conducting the first ever and only Engineer Brigade Exercise with the US Engineer Brigade as part of Ex Yudh Abhyas. He was also nominated as Exercise Director of Ex Force 18, a multinational exercise involving 18 countries on Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA), in March 2016.