Anshul Gupta new NFR general manager  

GUWAHATI: Anshul Gupta, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers from UPSC’s 1984 batch, took charge as general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday, an official statement issued here said.

Gupta was serving as the additional member (signal), Railway Board, New Delhi prior to the appointment.

Earlier, he served the railways as the additional general manager, West Central Railway, Jabalpur and principal executive director (signal), Railway Board.

Besides, Gupta also held posts of divisional railway manager of Delhi Division of Northern Railway, Adra Division of South Eastern Railway apart from being the divisional railway manager of Ranchi Division of South Eastern Railway.