Rymbui asks HNLC to come clean

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday asserted that the government is examining the feasibility of holding peace talks with the proscribed militant outfit HNLC but has however maintained that the group should first come clean on their intention of holding the talks.

The statement came from the minister as the militant group has been time and again proposing for a peace talk but at the same it has claimed responsibility of an alleged IED explosion in East Jaintia Hills district recently.

Asking the proscribed militant group to show seriousness if it wants to come forward for peace talks, he said that the process of holding peace talks can begin in consultation with the Centre.

Informing that the state police have already started the investigation into the HNLC’s claim of planting an IED in a village in East Jaintia Hills, he said that he is awaiting a report into the matter.

The Home department has also asked state police to maintaining vigil to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.