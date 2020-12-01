UDP voices concern over mess

SHILLONG, Nov 30: UDP, the multi-party coalition’s main prop, today aired its serious concern over the financial mess the autonomous power corporation has landed into and, at the same time, flagged the disturbing issue of MeECL’s inability to clear the pending salary to its staff.

After the Opposition Congress had raised the issue , UDP too sensed “some wrong doing somewhere” as far as MeECL is concerned.

UDP General Secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said “If Meghalaya has always been projected as having huge potential as far as the power sector is concerned, why are the employees so agitated. Something is wrong somewhere.”

Employees of the MeECL under the banner of the coordination committee of registered MeECL employees’ Associations and Unions had earlier threatened a total shut down in the State if their pending salaries are not released. The Union had also informed that the pensioners have been victimized and Rs 8.40 crore terminal benefit had not been released.

“MeECL problem is serious, the agitation of the employees is not without justification they have a strong basis for their stand,” said Mawthoh. He further said that the management has to take a call and the employees should be paid their dues as families are suffering.

It may be mentioned that the Opposition Congress had earlier accused that the MeECL was being used as a milch cow by the authorities and political leadership who are at the helms of affairs.

The Leader of the Opposition Congress, Dr Mukul Sangma had said that by using the MeECL as milch cow it will ultimately cripple the MeECL and the State economy.

Earlier they had also renewed its stand for an independent inquiry into the alleged anomalies and irregularities amounting to Rs 371 crore in the Power department.