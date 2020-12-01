James scotches speculation over MeECL privatisation

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Amidst all the speculations and protests over the reported move to privatise distribution companies (Discoms) across the country, Meghalaya Power Minister, James Sangma today denied reports about privatisation of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

Sangma said that the move of the Centre in this regard was not to privatise Discoms but it is about distribution licensees where Discoms can sublet their licenses to others.

Stating that nothing has been finalised on the matter till now, the minister added that many people were misunderstanding the move.

“The MeECL is not going to be privatised and with the clarity , most of the fears will be allayed,” he said.

Responding to a query about the ongoing crisis in MeECL, Sangma said that the crisis in the MeECL was born long time ago and the department was trying to find solutions to the various problems plaguing the corporation.

“But you cannot expect to have quick solution to the issue plaguing the MeECL,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sangma informed that the MeECL had a lot of problems in terms of high AT & C (Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses even as he added that if these losses were brought down then one would see that the revenue would phenomenally jump.

According to Sangma, the MeECL was taking various interventions like improving the distribution network, installing new sub stations, transformers.

“So all these will help in reduction of AT & C loses which will, in other ways improve the efficiency, and also improve revenue generation of the MeECL” he added.

Further, Power Minister reiterated the problems cannot be solved immediately even as he pointed out that disbursement of staff salary was a big concern.

“We are very concerned about making sure that we do manage to pay the salaries.” Sangma added.

On allegations made by the Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma that MeECL is being used as a milch cow by the people in power, he dismissed it all saying that he (Dr Mukul) was just trying to politicise issues which are baseless.