RSS chief in Guwahati, to meet pracharaks of 7 NE states

GUWAHATI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Guwahati to kickstart his seven-day visit to the northeastern states during which he is scheduled to meet the selected pracharaks of seven northeastern states, an RSS leader said.

The RSS leader said that Bhagwat, who arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, would stay here until December 5 before leaving for Arunachal Pradesh.

“The RSS chief is scheduled to have a series of closed-door meetings with the selected pracharaks of seven northeastern states. He might visit Manipur and Nagaland before leaving the region, but that is not finalised yet,” the RSS leader told IANS, refusing to be named.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and top leaders of the ruling BJP would meet Bhagwat to discuss important political matters. However, he will not address any public rally.

Bhagwat’s visit to Assam assumes significance as the state is set to go to the polls in April-May next year, and the ruling BJP is undertaking all efforts to return to power in Assam for a second term.

