8th NE Festival aims to promote region as investment, tourists destination

GUWAHATI : The 8th North East Festival, by and large a virtual affair this time under the shadow of the pandemic, will be held on December 19 and 20 at Radisson Blu hotel here.

“Following all the Covid19 protocols and guidelines, this year the festival will be organized with minimum human presence and broadcasted on all over the globe through digital platforms,” said Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organiser- in- Chief, North East Festival.

The focus of the festival this year will be Growth Agenda for North East post-Covid19. A new entity NEF Ideation Conclave will have series of discussion sessions.

Success stories of North East Youth Session will have prominent personalities of the region such as Zubeen Garg, Anshu Jemsepa, Armstrong Palme, Hima Das, Larsing Ming, Riyan Parag Das, Niti Deb and many others speaking about their journey.

A session Market linkage on Agriculture will have farmers/producing companies of the NER interacting with buyers from outside, A B2B Meet on Tourism will be organized wherein tourism stakeholders of North East will interact with prominent tour operators of the country.

A session on Make in North East will have prominent investors in the NER such as NRL, Patanjali, ITC etc. will share their experience of investment in the region. Some successful Start Ups of the region will share their story and interact.

A virtual walk through of North East Festival will be showcased at 4 PM on both the evenings will present North East tourism destinations, festivals such as Hornbill, Sangai, Tawang Festival etc., cuisines of the region, dance forms, crafts and the tribes of the region to give a feel of the region.

Evening Cultural programme will showcase dance forms of the North East, Spectacular Fashion show by top designers and models of the region and NEF musical evenings will have Zubeen Garg, Soulmate and other top musical icons of the region performing to a global audience.

The Inaugural Session on ‘Development Agenda for North East’ will be about highlighting the positive works done by the various Chief Ministers of the region in presence Union DoNER Minister, Dr. JItendra Singh. The programme will be live streamed in Facebook and YouTube link of North East Festival and can be seen across the globe.

Special promotion of North East Festival is planned in major cities of the Country and specially in the South East Asian Countries.