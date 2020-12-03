England sweep T20 series vs Proteas

CAPE TOWN, Dec 2: England swept the Twenty20 series against South Africa 3-0 with a blistering 99 not out from Dawid Malan seeing the tourists romp to a nine-wicket win in the final game here.

Malan’s 99 came from just 47 balls on Tuesday and made a difficult run chase look like a breeze as England overhauled South Africa’s 191-3 with more than two overs to spare.

Malan and Jos Buttler (67 not out) shared an unbroken partnership of 167 for the second wicket to take England charging home at Newlands.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis (52 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (74 not out) shared a 127-run partnership to rescue South Africa from 64-3 and set up what was a challenging target until Malan and Buttler took the South African bowling apart. (AP)