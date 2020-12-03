KSU will not be allowed to enforce ILP: CM

SHILLONG, Dec 2: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday made it clear that the state government will not allow anyone to implement their own Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state and assured that law will be maintained.

Informing that the state government has been communicating with all concerned groups and that there is a sincere effort from the government side, the chief minister said, “Now even the Governor has assured that he would take up the matter not just for the ILP but also for the MRSSA. These are all very positive developments and I don’t think there is need for any arbitrary action by anybody. It is something that cannot be allowed and the government will ensure that the law is maintained”.

The chief minister said this while reacting to the threat of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) to implement its own ILP in the state.

The chief minister said that the state government will ensure that all the steps that need to be taken are enforced.

“We are monitoring the people who are entering the state. It is something we are committed to. That is the reason why the entry and exit points have been set up. The entry point at Umling is ready physically and we are now training the manpower now,” he said.

Conrad further stated that the entry pointwould be activated within a matter of days and people should clearly see thatthere is a sincere effort and commitment from the state government to ensurethat there is a mechanism in place.

President of the KSU, Lambokstarwell Marngarhad on Tuesday stated that the Union would be compelled to implement their own ILP if the Centre further delays to give its nod on the demand of the state for implementing the ILP.

Meanwhile, the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong (SRS) of War Jaintia region, a conglomeration of headmen have also extended their support and cooperation on the issue to the KSU.

It may be mentioned that the pressure groups of the state have renewed their agitations against the Centre’s delay to give its nod to the demand of the state to implement the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had also unanimously passed a resolution in December 2019 demanding the same; however even after several meetings between the state leaders and the Union Home Ministry no assurance has been given and the demand continues to hang fire.