Ceiling limit of 100 persons cleared for meetings under Covid protocol

TURA: Giving some flexibility to Covid protocols currently in place, the West Garo Hills District administration has decided to give permission for holding of meetings/trainings of locality development committees, clubs and associations and also for ceremonies and functions to be organized by any individual or organizations subject to a ceiling limit of 100 (hundred) attendees or one-third the capacity of hall or spaces, whichever is less.

In respect of private gatherings in residential areas, only 50 (fifty) persons or one-third of the capacity of such a residential premises, shall be allowed and that too only after receiving the assessment reports from the concerned Sector Executive Magistrate designated for Covid-19.