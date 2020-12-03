NSCN (K) ‘arms supplier’ held in Upper Assam

GUWAHATI: A joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles led to the arrest of a suspected arms supplier of NSCN (K) from the outskirts of Naharkatia in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said on Thursday.

According to sources, Sajid Ali, a resident of Namti Chariali in Sivasagar district, was on his way towards Naharkatia, reportedly to deliver arms and ammunition, when the security forces apprehended him.

The operation was based on inputs about the individual moving towards Naharkatia to deliver arms and ammunition “to someone.”

Ali was later handed over to the Naharkatia police station for further investigation.

The key arms supplier reportedly has been involved in providing assistance to the cadres and various illegal activities for the insurgent group along the border areas of Assam and Nagaland.