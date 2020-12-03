UDP to contest all seats in upcoming GHADC polls

TURA, Nov 3: The UDP in Garo Hills is looking to field its candidates in all 29 seats of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) when the next council election is held.

Members of the UDP from West Garo Hills District recently held a meeting in Tura where a discussion on the party’s prospect for contesting the elections was held. The District Executive Committee for the district was also reconstituted and new members elected in preparation for the upcoming GHADC elections.

The decision taken by party leaders from West Garo Hills to contest all 29 seats of the Council has also been intimated to State General Secretary, Jemimo Mawthow. It may be recalled that the party had contested the last GHADC elections but failed to win any of the seats.