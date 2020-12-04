All-faith crematorium comes up at Umphrup village

SHILLONG: The first ever all-faith crematorium built by the Pynshongkhla VEC under Mawryngkneng Block was inaugurated on Friday by the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Isawanda Laloo at Umphrup Village in the presence of the BDO, Mawryngkneng Block, R Wahlang.

With only 72 job card holders, majority of whom are women, the all-faith crematorium was built by the VEC at the cost of Rs 6, 50, 000. The Deputy Commissioner while inaugurating the crematorium lauded the Mawryngkneng Block and the VEC in particular for being farsighted and bringing forth an idea of an all faith crematorium for the residents of the village.

Wahlang in his speech appreciated the VEC for being united in purpose and for implementing projects with dedication and transparency. He expressed pride that Umphrup village has set an example for others to emulate when it comes to unity in diversity.

The idea of an all-faith crematorium was conceived by the VEC after deliberations within the village community on paucity of space for burial grounds. The proposal was put forward to the Block Office which approved the novel project.

In the same programme, two water harvesting structures were inaugurated. The WHS built through MGNREGA seeks to augment the water source in the village and ensure sustainable and judicious supply of water to village residents.

Both the DC and the BDO lauded the VEC Pdengshnong Umphrup for their vision of a self-sufficient village in as far as availability of potable water is concerned. The inaugural programme was marked by traditional dance and song on the theme of water rejuvenation and the unity among the village residents.