Governor assures CoMSO to request Centre to implement ILP

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has assured the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Orgnisation (CoMSO) that he along with the State Chief Minister will visit Delhi in the coming weeks to request the centre to consider the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State.

Informing this, CoMSO Secretary, Roykupar Synrem soon after the meeting with the Governor said that they had been assured that the State Governor along with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma would visit New Delhi in weeks to come and urge upon the centre to consider implementing ILP in the State.

“We explained to him why as the indigenous people of the state we need ILP and special protection in the form of ILP system. He has told us that he is with us and whatever is in his capacity he will help the state in intervening on this issue with the Union Home Ministry,” said Synrem.

On Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Amendment Act or MRSSA, Synrem said that the Governor was studying the matter and has assured that if this Bill is for the protection of the people of the state and for the safety and security of the residents he will always give that protection.

Stating that it was a good and cordial discussion he, however, maintained that the agitation programme would continue and that they can’t be complacent.