Govt provides special aid to PwDs

TURA: In an effort to help Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the Meghalaya Government is providing scholarships, book grant and uniforms to disabled students of the state.

This was informed by a District Social Welfare official during the observation of the International Day of PwDs in Tura on Thursday. The official while informing of the special assistance to such children urged parents and guardians to apply for these scholarships at the District Social Welfare Office next year.

The official also informed that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 12,000 is also being provided as unemployment allowance for disabled students who have passed class X. The official added that despite the special assistance from the government, only a few had so far applied for the scheme and urged parents of PwDs to avail it so that it can benefit their children.