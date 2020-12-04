Umar awaits CAS verdict

SPORTS
By Agencies

KARACHI, Dec 3: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal will have to wait for a few more days to know the fate of his appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him by the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reserved its judgement.
The CAS, after listening to the arguments in a seven-hour virtual hearing, reserved the verdict.
Umar was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents that took place in Lahore before the fifth edition of the Pakis

