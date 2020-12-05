B.Ed back in Tura College

TURA, Dec 4: Three months after the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had halted the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme at the state government-run College of Teachers’ Education at Rongkhon here, the NCTE has now allowed restart of the same.

The NCTE, in a decision taken earlier this week, has accepted the reports of the college and )decided to allow conduct of the course with a capacity of 50 students per programme.

There had been much controversy over the decision of NCTE to de-affiliate the Tura College, which is the only government institution catering to B.Ed students, apart from the privately-run Don Bosco B.Ed College.

The controversy had erupted after the Tura B.Ed college authorities failed to provide on time the details relating to accommodation of students, infrastructure, adequate staff, funding and other issues, thereby prompting the central authority to clamp down, leading to a lot of hue and cry from the local authorities in Garo Hills.