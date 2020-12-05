First all-faith crematorium comes up in Mawryngkneng

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Around 35 km from the state capital in Mawryngkneng now stands the first-ever all-faith crematorium built by the Pynshongkhla VEC under Mawryngkneng Block.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo inaugurated the crematorium at Umphrup Village on Friday in the presence of Mawryngkneng BDO R Wahlang and local residents.

The crematorium is the first-of-its-kind in the Khasi-Jaintia region, constructed under MGNREGA. With only 72 job card holders, majority of whom are women, the establishment was built by the VEC for Rs 6.5 lakh.

The deputy commissioner, while inaugurating the crematorium, lauded the Mawryngkneng Block, and the VEC in particular, for being judicious in bringing forth an idea of an all-faith crematorium for the residents of the village.

In his address, Mawryngkneng BDO, R Wahlang, appreciated the VEC for being united in purpose and implementing projects with dedication and transparency even as he expressed pride that Umphrup has set an example for others to emulate when it comes to unity in diversity.

The VEC, after deliberations within the village community on paucity of space for burial grounds, conceived the idea of an all-faith crematorium and the proposal was put forward to the Block office, which subsequently approved the novel project.

Moreover, on the day, two water harvesting structures were also inaugurated under MGNREGA.

The structures seek to augment the water source in the village and ensure sustainable supply of water to the residents.

The inaugural programme was marked by traditional dance and a song on the theme water rejuvenation and unity among the villagers.