Over Rs 5,000 cr sanctioned towards road devp: Conrad

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said the Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned schemes for over Rs 5,000 crore under PMGSY, national highways, World Bank projects, and different projects under central road fund (CRF) and state schemes.

Conrad said this while addressing the gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the upgrade of Umling-Patharkhmah Road. The chief minister laid the foundation stone in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, and Jirang MLA, S Sohtun. Conrad said the government will usher in a major transformation in the economic conditions of the people living in the area.

Stating that economic prosperity of a place is linked to proper connectivity and good roads, Conrad said development of infrastructure and revamp of road connectivity across the state are a major focus area of the state government.

“In the last two and a half years, we have seen historic investments being made in the road sector. The PWD, under the leadership of our present deputy chief minister, has sanctioned more than Rs 5,000 crore worth of schemes under PMGSY, National Highways, World Bank projects, and different projects under CRF and state schemes,” the chief minister said.

He added, “The reason why we have done that is because this government truly believes that economic development starts with good infrastructure and good roads. If we have good roads, economic prosperity begins. Transformation begins”.

Admitting to the existence of the important roads that have been neglected since years, Conrad reiterated the commitment of the state government to revamp these roads. “Roads such as Nongstoin to Maweit, which are important to the people and the state, have been left unattended for more than 40 years. It is this government that has taken the initiative to develop that road,” he said.

Conrad also announced that the state government will cough up around Rs 145 crore for upgrading the Rongram-Dadenggre-Phulbari Road.

“The oldest road in Garo Hills, which is the Rongram-Dadenggre-Phulbari Road, was never taken up in a major way, and for the first time, the PWD will be constructing a new road and upgrading it with an amount close to Rs 145 crore,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Tynsong, during the programme, said that the government is mulling to upgrade the Umsning-Jagiroad as well as the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur Road. “The cost of these projects is not less than Rs 300 crore and that is why I say Ri Bhoi is one of the blessed districts in Meghalaya,” the deputy chief minister said.