State move to restore ecology damaged by coal mining

SHILLONG, Dec 4: The state government has so far collected Rs 445 crore under the Meghalaya Environment Restoration and Protection Fund (MERPF), of which, Rs 100 crore has been transferred to the Central Pollution Control Board for restoration of environment damaged by coal mining in the state.

Officials informed that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has, for utilising the amount, constituted independent committees which prepare action plans and implement the idea.

The state government had opened an account in a nationalised bank in the name of the MERPF and 10 per cent of the market value of coal per metric tonne was collected from the transportation of already extracted coal as allowed by the Supreme Court.

According to the guidelines of the government, three committees, steering committee, technical committee and district-level committee, have been constituted to scrutinise and prepare programmes, which will be later approved by the NGT committee.

The officials also informed that the state government so far has sanctioned three projects for restoration of environment damaged by coal mining in the state.

One of the projects is being implemented on pilot basis by the Central Institute of Mine and Fuel Research for treating acidic water while another project is being implemented by a private company in East Jaintia Hills.

The firm is using algae to treat acidic water to restore rivers in East Jaintia Hills while NEHU is also working on a project to restore the river water which has been affected by coal mining.

“The programme will increase the pH level in our water bodies and remove the toxic materials,” officials said while informing that the government has also taken up afforestation and plantation programmes on coal mining-affected lands in the state.

The other areas where the MERPF will be utilised include the restoration of ecology damaged by coal mining, tree plantation, closure of abandoned mines by controlled blasting and reclamation of the area, drinking water supplies, public awareness, restoration of water quality, closure and sealing of old mines shaves having opened into rivers and stream beds.