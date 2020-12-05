Scenic Mawkynrew now safe for tourists, assures Banteidor

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Cabinet minister Banteidor Lyngdoh has appealed to tourists to visit the hotspots of his home constituency, Mawkynrew, while assuring that the scenic place has moved on from witnessing a couple of unpleasant instances to regain its peaceful past.

As a matter of fact, Mawkynrew, located close to the state’s capital, has a name in the tourism circuit, enriched as it is with natural beauty and picturesque spots such as the Syntung waterfall and Laitlum, to name a few.

However, a few untoward episodes coupled with poor roads had affected tourist flow into the constituency for quite some time now.

Earlier this year, a group of boys were assaulted by the villagers after accusing them of practicing witchcraft, which led to the death of one youth.

Before the pandemic, serene Laitlum had emerged as a favourite getaway for tourists and people from the state alike. Despite the bad approach roads to Laitlum, the beautiful landscape and peaceful ambience have invited thousands of tourists to the hotspot.

Lyngdoh believes that people should once again visit the tourist spots of his constituency as things have changed for the better.

“Things have changed in the area and now I am sure people from outside can visit the area and enjoy like any other tourist spot of the area safely,” he said.

He said a series of discussions have also been held with the Sordars and Rangbah Shnongs in )the constituency about the need to promote tourism in the area which will benefit the residents.

“Now I am sure nothing will happen to anybody and any visitor, be it tribal or non-tribal; they will be safe and there is nothing to worry about anything,” Lyngdoh said.

On the poor road connectivity, he said the road from Smit till Laitlum was being repaired under the PMGSY scheme and that it would be fully black-topped in the next six to seven months.

“There was one stretch where many accidents had taken place. But now we have taken preventive measures at the same spot,” he added.

The minister also informed that he would take senior officials of the government for an inspection of the tourist spots in his constituency shortly to further work on developing those areas.