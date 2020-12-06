A woman walks past the bust of Thranghok J Rngad at Howell Road in Laban, which was renamed to Thranghok J Rangad Road in an event on Saturday.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
A woman walks past the bust of Thranghok J Rngad at Howell Road in Laban, which was renamed to Thranghok J Rangad Road in an event on Saturday. During the event, ABP Road was renamed as Rayland Sing Lyngdoh Mawlong Road and Sylhetipara Road was renamed as Krep Sing Swer Road. (ST)
