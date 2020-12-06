Congress allegations are election-centric: Kharlukhi

SHILLONG, Dec 5: The National People’s Party (NPP) today fired retaliatory shots on the Opposition Congress for its dismissal of Power Minister James Sangma’s rebuttal on allegations as a mere story and asserted that the State government does not need a certificate from the Leader of the Opposition who has his eyes set on the 2023 elections.

“Whatever Mukul speaks is not a gospel truth because he speaks with an eye on the 2023 elections to come back to power,” said Rajya Sabha MP and National People’s Party (NPP) State president WR Kharlukhi.

Stating that it is the role of the opposition to criticize even if the Power Minister is right, Dr Kharlukhi said that the Leader of the Opposition will never say that the Power Minister is right even if he knows so as he will have to fight the Assembly elections in 2023.

Questioning why the Congress didn’t make it back in the last Assembly elections, the NPP State president said, “They could not get back to power because the people have seen what they have done when they were in the government”.

He said that whether the Leader of the Opposition believes or not to the clarification of the State government ultimately it is not him who is going to decide it is the people who is going to decide.

“Let us see 2023 we do not agree with what Mukul says and whatever he says is not gospel truth. Let him speak it will be the people who will ultimately decide,” he added.

Reacting to the statement of the former chief minister that they are not making allegations but it is an attempt to draw the attention of the government to correct things, the NPP State president said, “ It really amuses me that they are trying to correct the government in fact we are trying to correct their wrong that they have done when they were in power”.

Reiterating that it is ultimately the people who will decide come Assembly polls 2023, the NPP State president said, “ Let’s see when the time comes. It is the people who will give us a certificate we do not need his certificate”.

It may be mentioned that Mukul Sangma had on Friday had stated that the rebuttal of the Power Minister on various allegations levelled on the power department is mere storytelling where the State government is trying to run away from the facts.