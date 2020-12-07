EJH villagers back proposed mining project

BRICHYRNOT, Dec 6: Residents of Brichyrnot and its adjoining villages in East Jaintia Hills have extended support to Star Cement’s proposed project to mine limestone and shale across 42.051 hectares of land here.

Speaking to reporters here, Headman of Brichyrnot, Stanley Massar, said, “We, the villages here, give cent per cent support to Star Cement company. Local MLA Shitlang Pale also stands with the people.”

He informed that the village, which came into existence in 1988-89, was beset with problems of poverty, poor road connectivity, shortage of drinking water and lack of educational infrastructure, prompting residents to seek help from Star Cement.

Earlier, prior to the help extended by the cement company, he recalled how villagers had to walk all the way up to the national highway for marketing.

“At that time, there were only 15-20 households. Now, there are 60 households with a population between 360 and 370,” Massar said.

“Ever since the company was set up here, the village has seen some progress and developmental activities. At the same time, some people from the village have been employed by the company”, he said.

The village headman further said that some of the welfare activities of Star Cement include provision of buses to ferry children to school and drinking water, which has eased water scarcity problems in the village.

With improvement in road connectivity, the adjoining villages such as Khatdum, Pyndare, Sekhri, Lumtongseng and Sonapur would also stand to gain, he added.

Public hearing

Massar said the residents of Brichyrnot were upset that the public hearing was not successful.

It may be mentioned that the public hearing for the proposed limestone and shale mining project at Brichyrnot was scheduled on November 21 but had to be put off following resistance by some groups.

He said the residents want a successful public hearing as they are eager to see development in the village.

“The due process of the public hearing was not allowed. But it is not only Star Cement’s loss but our loss because if Star Cement gets to mine then we will have development”, he said.

The headman said the villagers have urged the state government to issue clearance certificate to Star Cement for the proposed mining project. The residents have also urged the NGOs to cooperate with them.

Assistant Headman Carmelus Massar said the village was able to dig roads with the aid extended by Star Cement. “But it was left incomplete due to the lockdown,” he said.

He further said that company’s presence was a blessing to the village.

No effect on ecology

Carmelus said that the environment would not be affected as the engineers of Star Cement have everything planned. “Trees will be planted again after the work and the company will not leave it barren”, he said.

He said that the environment would not be affected as the mining would be done in a planned manner and that all aspects would be looked into.

He further said that the organisations that disturbed the hearing on November 21 have never visited the village and do not have any knowledge about the procedures.

“They should have discussed with us… we need cement and we need development in the village”, he added.

The village heads have stated that there would be no impact on the Narpuh Wildlife Reserved Forest as the mining area was two kilometres away from Narpuh.

Daiapherbha Lamare, secretary of an adjoining village, Sonapyrdi, said he was initially opposed to mining as he was mainly concerned about Wah Lukha also known as Lukha River. “But there would be a Lukha rejuvenation scheme which would revive the Wah Lukha. If we allow legal mining then the people will also get employment and the government will also get revenue. In other words, employment opportunities will be created”, he said.

As for education, the village has a school for students of Nursery till Class 5 with 95 students enrolled at present.

“Star Cement has provided black boards, benches, copies, school bags etc,” a head teacher said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said that people who disrupted the public hearing did not register themselves and had suddenly emerged.

He informed that the official report has been sent to the Union Environment Ministry. “It is up to the ministry whether mining lease would be recommended or not,” the DC said.

He added that the voices of the villages could have been heard had the notification not mentioned the word “others”.

“The public hearing will be primarily for the affected areas and not others,” the notification had stated.