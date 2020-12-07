Ampati MLA tests positive for COVID-19

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Congress MLA from Ampati, Miani D Shira has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I had just returned from Delhi and got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive. I’m having few mild symptoms but otherwise feeling fine. Hoping to recover soon!” she tweeted to reveal the news.

Miani is the fifth legislator from the state to have tested positive of COVID-19.

Earlier, Health Minister AL Hek, Power Minister James Sangma, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Phulbari legislator SG Esmatur Mominin had also tested positive for the virus and subsequently recovered.