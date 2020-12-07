Trade unions support ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Amid the ongoing agitation against Centre’s farm laws, the Meghalaya Joint Council of Trade Unions & Associations has extended support to the ‘Bharat bandh’ called for by farmers on December 8.

Calling it the “most justified agitation”, the association expressed solidarity with the farmers’ demand for withdrawal of the “anti-farmer” laws.

“We urge all sections of people of our country, particularly the trade unions, to extend active support to make the ‘Bharat Bandh’ a grand success. Let us show our resolve to the cause of those who provide us food for survival,” the association said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

It is most unfortunate that the farmers of our country are pushed to such ignominious level, the statement added.