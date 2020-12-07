KSU to burn effigies in Shillong on Dec 17 demanding ILP

SHILLONG: Khasi Students’ Union president, Lambokstarwell Marngar has informed that the union will resort to agitation in Shillong on December 17 to press for their demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

Speaking at the 27th death anniversary of former KSU president late Bull N Lyngdoh, Marngar said that the KSU members and the young people should get ready in the coming year to intensify its agitations if the state government delays implementation of the ILP implementation and setting up of the entry and exit point.

He said that the ILP resolution was passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly last year, the Union government had done anything on it till date.

“The government of India has to honour the voice of the 60 MLAs which is to implement the ILP in the state”, he said.

Marngar said that the KSU and other organizations have held the sit in demonstrations in all the district headquarters and would start the second phase of agitation with burning of effigies in all district headquarters and it would finally be held in Shillong on December 17.