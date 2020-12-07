SHILLONG: With detection of 77 new COVID19 positive cases and recovery by 120 more persons during the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Meghalaya now stands at 621.
The State has so far reported 120 deaths due to COVID19 pandemic.
