Williamnagar residents complain against coal lifting order to NGT

TURA, Nov 7: Two residents of Balsrigittim under Williamnagar in East Garo Hills have submitted a complaint to the Chairman of the NGT questioning the coal auction notice issued by the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on September 24 while at the same time demanding that a spot inquiry is conducted to verify the actual amount of extracted coal.

Earlier, the tender for lifting and transportation of unclaimed coal from three locations- Rongding Awe Dangsa Awe Garigittim, Rongding Awe Pattargittim and Jadigittim was issued by the Deputy Commissioner. However, the residents, Senthone T Sangma and Lasting Sangma in their complaint urged the NGT to first ascertain the actual amount of coal lying at the three places before lifting of the same is allowed.

“We have submitted a complaint in this regard to the Chairman of the NGT, the Chief Secretary including leader of the opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma. We want all parties to conduct a spot inquiry and if lesser amount of coal than what is being claimed by the deputy commissioner is found, the lifting order should be cancelled altogether,” the complainants state.

According to the complainants, the latest order issued by the deputy commissioner is also in violation of the earlier one passed by the NGT on April 17 2014 which was earlier upheld by the Supreme Court, putting a stop to illegal rat hole mining in the state.