Extension of Night Curfew till 15th December in West Garo Hills

TURA: In continuation with the earlier order and in view of the prevailing situation concerning Covid-19, Night Curfew under Section 144 Cr PC read together with the Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, has been extended in the entire West Garo Hills District with effect from 8th December, 2020 upto 15th December, 2020 only for timings falling between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM each day.

However, this order will Not be applicable to Medical Teams and officials on Covid-19 duty, MeECL, Public Health Engineering & Public Works Department, Police and Armed Forces, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers, Food and Civil Supply department, PDS Wholesaler/ Dealers & FCI staff, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication & IT Services, NIC, Press, Print & Electronic Media, Wholesale and Retail Pharmacies, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Telecom Services.

Besides, these services shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories of Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department without fail the order stated.

Also, movement of vehicles carrying essential goods, security forces, medical equipment and shops for repairs of trucks on highways are exempted. However, drivers and attendants of the vehicles shall be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocols.

Further, the District Magistrate, West Garo Hills has advised everyone that wearing of face Mask and Covering the mouth and nose when coming out in emergency which is mandatory and spitting and smoking in public place including office and work places is prohibited. Violators will be imposed penalty by the designated Officers, who have been empowered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 as per the notification issued earlier.