Meghalaya govt may take MLAs to Delhi to demand ILP

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has hinted that it may take all the 60 legislators to New Delhi to press upon the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state

Reacting to queries about the demand of the political parties to take all 60 MLAs to New Delhi , Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Government would decide soon whether a delegation of legislators was required to be taken to New Delhi or not.

He said that before taking the legislators to New Delhi, the State Government here would have to fix appointments with the Union Ministers and other concern authorities

“We are yet to do that and Chief Minister is working on it,” Tynsong said