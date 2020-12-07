Petrol pump body in Punjab joins Bharat Bandh call

By Agencies

 

CHANDIGARH:  The Petrol Pump Dealers Association of Punjab on Sunday announced its support for the Bharat Bandh call of farmer organisations on December 8.

Association’s President Paramjit Singh Doaba said all the pumps in the state would remain closed and the oil would be available only for emergency services.

Meanwhile, due to excess VAT, farmers in Punjab have to buy oil from nearby states.

The association has been asking the state government for lowering the taxes.

According to the association, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 3-4 per expensive than the neighbouring states, putting extra burden on the farmers.

IANS

