Police on alert after seizure of high-grade explosives

KHLIEHRIAT, Dec 6: The recovery of a large quantity of explosives in East Jaintia Hills recently has kept the police on high alert even as investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Sources said that 6 persons have been arrested in this case. Sources further said that the explosives found were the same used in the IED blast in Soo Kilo on November 26.

Asked about the involvement of HNLC, sources said police are probing the matter from all angles.

It may be mentioned that East Jaintia Hills police seized a Bolero on December 2 which was loaded with explosives while the vehicle was moving somewhere from Soo Kilo area en-route to Kongong.

On searching the vehicle, it was found to be loaded with 10 cartons filled with 250 kg of explosives (2000 gelatin sticks, 1000 live detonators).

In this regard a team consisting of DSP (HQ), DSP (crime) and other officers arrested two persons occupying the said vehicle and on their interrogation four more persons were arrested from Umpleng, Mokympad and San Kilo who are suspected to be involved in supplying the explosives to the two persons.

The arrested persons then led the police team to a concealed place at San Kilo under Khliehriat PS from where the explosives were suspected to have been loaded on to the vehicle.

A search of the said place was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and from where 51 cartons loaded with approximately 1275 kg of explosive (10,200 gelatine sticks, 5000 live denators and 8 rolls of cordtex fuse) suspected to be of the same kind used in the recent Soo Kilo blast were seized.

In this regard a case under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections of law has been registered, and a probe on the same is on.