NE MPs to join hands, push for development of region

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Members of Parliament from Meghalaya, cutting across party line, are contemplating to work on the idea of getting all the MPs from the North East on board to raise crucial issues of the region including development with the Centre.

The state has three MPs – Agatha Sangma (NPP), Vincent Pala (Congress) and Rajya Sabha member Dr WR Kharlukhi (NPP).

“We are three representatives from our state and we work together there irrespective of party affiliations. We are from Meghalaya and we are together and even from the North East. I would want the MPs to work on that line for the benefit of the region,” said Dr Kharlukhi.

Optimistic about the idea, Dr Kharlukhi said, “I feel this should work out for the sake of the region as everyone is representing their own people and they are there for the people and it will surely work out for the betterment and development of the region”.

Informing that the North East Forum of MPs is already there since the time of political stalwart Late PA Sangma, Dr Kharlukhi said that Shillong MP, Vincent Pala is the Secretary and all that needs to be done is to activate it.

To a query whether a meeting will be called of all the MPs of the region, he said that the situation is not conducive due to the pandemic to do so. He however, said that Shillong MP, Vincent Pala is welcome to the idea and they have also discussed the same with Tura MP, Agatha Sangma.

“Had it not been for the pandemic we would have convened a meeting but we are working together as a team on it,” he added.

He further said that they will work on it more when the COVID-19 situation normalises.