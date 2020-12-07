Rohingya ‘infiltrators’ nabbed; handed over to Mizoram police

GUWAHATI: Three Rohingya women, who had fled from Vairengte police station in Mizoram, were apprehended by Assam Police from Dholaikhal in Cachar district and handed over to Vairengte police on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, the women have been identified as Toyaba (22), Atarija (16) and Senuara (20).

All of them belong to different villages in Rakhine, a state in Myanmar and had entered the country without valid documents, sources said.

Dholai officer-in-charge Sahabuddin Barbhuiyan informed the The Shillong Times on Monday that the women had earlier fled from a detention camp in Mizoram only to be arrested later by Vairengte police.

A case (number 42/2019) under Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 was also registered against the three women at Vairengte police station.

“We were about to register a case against the women yesterday when Vairengte police informed us about their escape and that a case has been registered against them at Vairengte police station. Subsequently, the trio were handed over to a sub-inspector from Vairengte police station who came to our police station,” Barbhuiyan said.

“We also came to know from one Salim Uddin (who did not know the women) that the trio had approached him at Dholaikhal to take them to Lailapur,” the police officer said.