SHILLONG: The Armed Forces Flag was pinned to Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya, by officials of Rajya Sainik Board at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.
The Governor contributed to the #ArmedForcesFlagDay Fund & urged everyone else as to contribute.
SHILLONG: The Armed Forces Flag was pinned to Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya, by officials of Rajya Sainik Board at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.
The Governor contributed to the #ArmedForcesFlagDay Fund & urged everyone else as to contribute.
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.