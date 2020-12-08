AMCH doctor accused of taking money from job aspirants

GUWAHATI: Police have begun a probe following an FIR lodged against a senior doctor of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for allegedly taking money from job aspirants.

Ajanta Hazarika, a resident surgeon at the plastic surgery department, who is also the additional superintendent of AMCH, has been accused of taking money from three candidates before making promises of securing jobs for them in the “railways.”

“An FIR was filed at Gabharupathar police outpost on Sunday by one Amol Nath alleging that she had taken Rs 6 lakh against Dr Ajanta Hazarika for providing employment in the railways. Subsequently, a case (number 2150/2020) under sections 120(B), 420, 409 and 506 of IPC was registered at Dibrugarh police station,” Dibrugarh superintendent of police, Prateek Kumar Thube said.

“A proper investigation and is underway and if anything illegal is found action will be taken according to law. Currently, we are verifying the technical and documentary evidence provided against her by the complainant,” Thube said.

A conversation of Dr Hazarika over phone had also gone viral on social media where she was heard asking money for jobs in the railways, sources said.

AMCH principal and chief superintendent, Sanjib Kakoti however said that he came to know about the case only through the media but denied any connection with AMCH.

“The case has no connection with AMCH. The doctor against whom the allegations have been made is currently on casual leave and is in Guwahati for some urgent work,” Kakoti told the media.