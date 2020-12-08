Students’ body approaches DC for re-evaluation of NEHU results

TURA: The Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) has expressed disappointment over the just declared results of online and offline exams for final year students held recently by NEHU and sought the intervention of the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner in the matter.

In their complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, the union claimed that some students who appeared for the exams were declared absent while others were given marks which were unsatisfactory as compared to their performance.

The union urged the Deputy Commissioner to immediately take up the matter with NEHU and to enable the re-evaluation of their results at the earliest.