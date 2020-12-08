Biden names Becerra as health secy, Murthy as surgeon general

Washington, Dec 7: US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, naming Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General.

Dr Anthony Fauci has been named as Chief Medical Adviser to the President on COVID-19, while Dr Rochelle Walensky has been named as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair.

“This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced – getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones,” Biden said.

This team of world-class medical experts and public servants will be ready on day one to mobilise every resource of the federal government to expand testing and masking, oversee the safe, equitable, and free distribution of treatments and vaccines, re-open schools and businesses safely, lower prescription drug and other health costs and expand affordable health care to all Americans, and rally the country and restore the belief that there is nothing beyond America’s capacity if we do it together, he said.

“Containing this coronavirus pandemic and opening our economy responsibly require listening to experts and leaders like the ones we are bringing together on this health care team,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, adding that they are some of America’s top physicians, public health experts, and crisis-tested public servants, and they reflect the very best of the nation.

This is the team that the American people need and deserve to make quality, affordable health care available to all and to help make sure safe and effective vaccines – as well as testing and treatment – are free and equitably distributed, Harris said. Becerra is currently the Attorney General of California and a former member of Congress who helped drive passage of the Affordable Care Act.

He led the defence of the law in the Supreme Court last month. If confirmed, Becerra will be the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. (PTI)