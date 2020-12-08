Oppn leaders to meet President as Sharad Pawar takes centrestage  

NEW DELHI: An opposition delegation will meet President Kovind at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to raise the farmers’ issue and request for timely action from the government as the protest of the farmers is continuing in Delhi-NCR.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that “the delegation of leaders will be meeting the President tomorrow”. Ahead of the meeting the leaders will be meeting at Pawar’s residence to chalk out a joint strategy.

Sources said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPM’s l Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja and DMK’s Elangovan will first meet at Pawar’s residence and then go to meet the President.

Former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar is under attack from from BJP over his earlier stands and now on the APMC, while Pawar has accused the BJP of diverting the issue. He clarified that he only advocated reforms in the APMC Act.

The opposition leaders said that they are in touch with 24 political parties. CPI leader D Raja said that “due to Covid only five leaders are going to the President.”

The farmers organisation and specially the co-operative sector is very strong in Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar’s intervention at a time when the agitation has gained momentum has brought him to the forefront.

Sensing the move the Congress fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to address the press on the issue. The Congress along with 24 political parties has supported the farmers agitation and wants the newly enacted farm laws to be repealed.

The party made it clear on Tuesday that the government should revoke these laws and call a session of Parliament and discuss whether they want to bring reforms. “If they are working in the interest of the farmers then they will welcome this and the government should revoke these laws and call a session of Parliament and discuss whether they want to bring reforms. If they are working in the interest of the farmers then they will welcome this.”

The Congress said that in their manifesto, the APMC was to be brought closer to the farmers through a’farmer market’. “This would have reduced the burden of transportation on them,” Hooda said.

The Union Agriculture Minister has also clarified that there is no threat to MSP. Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday urged farmers to avoid the “propaganda” being spread about MSP. The Minister assured that the “Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandis will also continue and farmers will be able to sell their crops anywhere they wish.”

IANS