State to launch diploma course for MBBS docs

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The state government has decided to introduce a diploma training course for MBBS doctors aspiring further studies.

The initiative is an attempt to address the shortage of specialist doctors in the state.

Speaking to media persons here after the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that even though the level of the course would not be at par with a course for specialists, the diploma holders would still be recognised as specialist doctors.

“Those MBBS doctors who want to pursue their studies further can apply for the specialised training course,” Tynsong said, adding that only doctors belonging to the state can apply for the course.

The government plans to set up training centres and the course will be recognised in the entire state.

Tynsong further informed that the duration of the training would be for two years and doctors would be called “specialists” after successful completion of the training.

Admitting that Meghalaya currently faces a shortage of 121 specialists, he said the state would be able to have the requisite number of specialists soon. “The government is hoping to produce 30 to 40 specialists from each academic year of the training centre and also fill 30 to 40 seats annually,” Tynsong said. Expenditure between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh will be incurred annually with an initial investment (in the centre) of around Rs 2 crore.

Specialisation in all fields of medical studies would be provided at the centre.

Earlier, the state Cabinet also approved the draft Meghalaya Nursing Council Rules 2020 and the Meghalaya Nursing Council Regulations 2020.