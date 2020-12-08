Regulated tourism to reopen from Dec 21

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Nine months after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the burgeoning tourism industry to a grinding halt, the state government today decided to re-open doors to tourists in the state from December 21 but under strict official regulations and contactless protocols.

“We are reopening tourism in Meghalaya for tourists from outside the state from December 21,” Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said on Monday.

“The Home of Clouds looks forward to welcoming you,” he said.

Sangma said that registration through the Meghalaya Tourism app would be made mandatory and SOPs put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

However, visiting the state would not be as easy as in the pre-COVID-19 days, with several contactless protocols put in place.

First of all, tourists visiting the state would have to either download the Meghalaya Tourism App for registration and receiving an e-invite, or contact a tour operator who can register on their behalf.

After registering, the tourist will have to upload his or her photo identity on the app and provide the complete tour itinerary besides showing proof of confirmed booking (in hotel/ guest house/ homestay) for the first two nights at least. According to the protocols, if the tourist is staying as a guest of any family or friend in the state, then the individual will have to declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend and complete itinerary for the e-invite to be generated.

Once the process is completed, the tourist will receive an e-invite which will have to be shown at the entry checkpoint along with a COVID negative certificate.

It may be mentioned that the entry and exit points, also termed as facilitation centre, are coming up at Umling in Ri Bhoi, shortly.

The government has also generated a contact number, 8132011037, where tourists can send whatsapp messages or text any query between 10 am and 8 pm on all working days.