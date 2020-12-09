Guv to apprise Centre of ILP demand in state

SHILLONG: Governor, Satya Pal Malik is set to visit New Delhi later this month to brief the Centre about the growing demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Sources from the state government informed that the Governor is likely to leave for the national capital on December 19.

“Now the ball is in the court of the state government as to whether the chief minister wants to accompany the Governor or they are going to take the entire Cabinet or different political parties to New Delhi,” source said.

Sources however could not confirm as to whom the Governor will meet in New Delhi.

Last week, the Governor had given an assurance to the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) that he along with the chief minister would meet the Union home minister to impress upon the central government that the ILP should be implemented in Meghalaya.

The state government is also exploring the idea of taking an MLA delegation to New Delhi to urge the Centre for implementation of ILP in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two occasions to discuss about ILP in the state but the central government so far has not given any assurance on the matter.

The demand for implementing ILP had gained momentum in the state with different pressure groups intensifying their stand on the long pending demand.

The central government’s approval of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) also saw large-scale protests in Northeastern states, including Meghalaya.

Conrad to meet Guv today

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will hold discussions with Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday evening on Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the demand for the ILP in the state.

“I will be meeting him tomorrow evening. I have an appointment with him at 5:30 pm. Honourable Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister will be accompanying me and we will be discussing other matters including these issues… MRSSA and other aspects also,” Sangma told reporters.

“Let us see how the meeting goes tomorrow and once that is done picture would be clear,” he added.

Stating that the state government has been very clear from day one and have passed a resolution unanimously and it is definitely a demand that they have been putting up and the central government is examining, the chief minister said that the Governor has also understood the need and aspirations of the people of the state and so it is a conscious decision from his end to work along with the people of the state.

“He has expressed to me also that he will like to work for the interest of the people of the state and take up issue concerning the state,” Conrad informed.

“Regarding going to Delhi, it is appropriate that the Governor makes his own programmes and if he so desires I will definitely accompany him,” said the chief minister.