Amendments to make Act stronger: CM

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday sought to downplay the demand of the Opposition Congress to implement the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, 2016, saying that amendments to the MRSSA are meant to give more teeth to the entire process and make it more effective.

“The amendements will add more aspects to the 2016 Act and will in no way undermine the old Act,” he said, while adding that the government was holding consultations with the Governor and expecting to get it cleared at the earliest.

“The Governor is quite satisfied but he feels that he must consult the Home Ministry and he would do so during his trip to Delhi,” the chief minister added.