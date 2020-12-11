State BJP united and strong: Hek

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek today asserted that there was no conflict in his party on the issue of corruption while stating that BJP in Meghalaya was united and strong.

“With our leaders, we will ensure that we form the government in 2023,” Hek told reporters.

It is noteworthy that the two BJP legislators in the state and the BJP leadership had held divergent views on the allegations of corruption in GHADC.

While the state BJP leaders had launched an all-out attack on the NPP-led MDA Government on the corruption issue, the two BJP MLAs reasoned that the issue should have been discussed within the party.

The friction prompted BJP in-charge, M Chuba Ao to visit the state to sort out the differences.