Traditional heads demand ILP

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (SKNSKBH), the apex body of traditional heads, met Governor Satya Pal Malik today and urged him to impress upon the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) in the state.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, general secretary of SKNSKBH, RL Blah said the Governor assured them that he would take up the matter with the Union Home Minister during his visit to the national capital later this month.

“We drew the Governor’s attention to the burning issues in the state and we would be grateful if the Governor can help us achieve these demands,” Blah said.

Blah also confessed that during the meeting, the Governor made it clear to the traditional leaders that the ball is in the Centre’s court as far as implementing ILP but assured to do his best and speak in favour of the state and the demands of the people.

Asserting that both ILP and MRSSA were necessary for Meghalaya, Blah pointed out that they would be toothless without ILP and MRSSA.

Referring to implementation of ILP in neighbouring Manipur, he said, “These are genuine demands and we fully support the demands of the people here.”

On MRSSA, Blah said it would be an effective tool for local Dorbars and added that SKNSKBH has urged the Governor to give his assent to the amendments at the earliest.