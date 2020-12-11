Ask Conrad why BJP is mum on graft: Mukul

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma on Thursday said that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his cabinet colleagues should be questioned about the sudden silence of the state BJP that had raised a storm over corruption in Meghalaya.

“You should ask the chief minister and those in the cabinet whether the silence is strategic or is the BJP tired of all those voices falling on deaf ears,” the veteran Congress leader said.

He added that it was important for those at the helm of affairs to examine such allegations and ensure that the process of law takes its own course to punish those involved in corruption.

“Unfortunately, the denial (of graft) comes very promptly from none other than the chief minister,” Sangma said, underlining the need “for us to be really analytical and understand” why the chief minister goes on denial mode.

He denied that the Opposition was matching the ruling party in trying to score brownie points.

“If this were the case, you would have heard Mukul speaking to the press every day. We have many other important things and areas of concern that we have to address but you have seen how they have been very cleverly only giving rebuttal not based on facts,” the former chief minister said.

Sangma insisted that the Opposition has been focussed on facts and “remembering our responsibilities”.

The Leader of the Opposition added that it was the job of the government to go into the details of the alleged corruption, not of the Opposition.