Dy CM iterates govt priority to better roads

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, today reiterated the state government’s priority in revamping the road sector across the state.

Tynsong was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for upgrade and improvement of Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot Road.

During the programme, the deputy chief minister laid the foundation stone in the presence of Nongkrem MLA, Lambor Malngiang, and chairman of MKVIC, Gavin M Mylliem, and Sohra MLA.

Funded by the World Bank under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project, an amount of 30.9 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 15.358-km road.

Tynsong said the Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot Road will go a long way in easing traffic congestion in Shillong. The deputy chief minister also informed that work for making a detailed project report for the Shillong Western Bypass, which will connect Laitjem to Kyrdemkulai, is under way.

Tynsong also announced that under the third phase of PGMSY, which will commence soon, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1000 crore for Meghalaya and this will go a long way in changing the landscape of rural development.